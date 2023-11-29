Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $6,271,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,347. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.6 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.60.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

