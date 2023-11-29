Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $809.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III acquired 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

