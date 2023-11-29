Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

