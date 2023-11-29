Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

