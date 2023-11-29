Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

