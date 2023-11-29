Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,850 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

