Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 306,690 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,690 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 343,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trinseo by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 333,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $13,355,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,083 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,709.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,709.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $379,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of TSE opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.15. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 100.16% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.17%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

