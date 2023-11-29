Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $42.22.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

