Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 11,240 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of BlueLinx worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlueLinx

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,866. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Trading Down 2.6 %

BXC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

