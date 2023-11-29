Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 37,830 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,830 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Ebix worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ebix by 485.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 411.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

EBIX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

