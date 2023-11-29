Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 387,910 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,910 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SiriusPoint worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

SiriusPoint Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.