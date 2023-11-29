Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tidewater worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TDW. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

