Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.