Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.67.

BOH opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

