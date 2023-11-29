Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.