Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $195.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

