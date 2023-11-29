Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

