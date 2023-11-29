Huntington National Bank Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.