Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 559.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $185.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

