Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UBS opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.