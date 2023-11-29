Huntington National Bank Sells 25 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

