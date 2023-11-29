Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

