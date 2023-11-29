IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $148,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $470.80 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.68.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

