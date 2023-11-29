Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,146 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.28 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.31 and its 200-day moving average is $238.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

