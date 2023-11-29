Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Incyte comprises approximately 1.3% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Incyte by 132.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 171,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

