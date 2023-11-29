Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinite Acquisition were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFNT. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Infinite Acquisition by 8,371.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,071,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,799 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 445,129 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 661,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 416,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 1,274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NFNT opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Infinite Acquisition Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.