Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

