Insider Selling: Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Insider Sells 4,600,000 Shares of Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Scali sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.00 ($7.28), for a total transaction of A$50,600,000.00 ($33,509,933.77).

Nick Scali Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nick Scali Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

Featured Articles

