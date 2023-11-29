Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00), with a volume of 70150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.25 ($0.99).

Intercede Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of £45.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3,950.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.70.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercede Group

In other Intercede Group news, insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($88,417.33). In other Intercede Group news, insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($88,417.33). Also, insider Nitil Patel purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,205 ($2,785.15). Company insiders own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.