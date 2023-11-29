Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

