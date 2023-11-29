Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $565.07 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $571.82. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.17.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

