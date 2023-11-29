Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $23.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.