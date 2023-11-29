Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 175,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.