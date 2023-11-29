Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,138,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the previous session’s volume of 213,656 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

