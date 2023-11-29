Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,138,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the previous session’s volume of 213,656 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.63.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
