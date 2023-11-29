Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 3803334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
