Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 3803334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $506,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

