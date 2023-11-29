Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.21

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 45688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,626,000 after acquiring an additional 727,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

