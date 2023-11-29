Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

