Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stake Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,102,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 234,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

