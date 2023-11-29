Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.91% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

VTN stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,149,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,486.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 234,218 shares of company stock worth $2,208,106 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

