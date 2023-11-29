iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.82.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Featured Articles
