iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.82.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

