iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

