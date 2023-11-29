iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.27

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 187650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

