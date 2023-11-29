iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.75

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 409177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
