iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,918 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $74,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

