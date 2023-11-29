iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Reduced by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

