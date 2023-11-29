iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $382.81

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $382.81 and last traded at $380.50, with a volume of 1464090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.67.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.52.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.