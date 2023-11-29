iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.38

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 173565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

