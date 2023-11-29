iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.48

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 66592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.
iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
