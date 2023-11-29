iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.48

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 66592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.