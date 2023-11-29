iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.18

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 2234349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

