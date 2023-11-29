iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.93

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 8135879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 136.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,398,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 252.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 969.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after buying an additional 295,140 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

